Pyer Moss Answers the Chunky Shoe Trend With Reebok Sneakers — and Just About Every Other Silhouette

Styles on the NYFW runway at the fall '18 Pyer Moss show. Rex Shutterstock

The fall 2018 collection at Pyer Moss was just as high-low as the arrangement of songs from the show’s live choir today at New York Fashion Week. A melancholy mix of gospel-influenced hymns vibrated across the room as looks of cropped jackets paired with palazzo pants-meets chunky shoes walked the runway.

As the tempo traveled upbeat by way of “Glory” being sung by the choir, the energy in the clothes even felt lighter. Athleisure came through in the form of the Reebok DMX Fusion Pyer Moss sneaker, which debuted on the runway. The collaboration reimagined the athletic brand’s DMX Run 10 with a modernized silhouette that retains its chunky silhouette. Another designer banking on the dad shoe it seems.

Pyer Moss Rex Shutterstock

But why save the trending thick soles for just sneakers? Founder and designer Kerby Jean-Raymond answered with an assortment of silhouettes. Both mules and moon boots, which are equally having a moment, were included. Last night Jeremy Scott debuted a rainbow of styles he created in partnership with the actual Moon Boot brand.

Splashes of primary colors like blue, yellow and red broke into the sea of white shoes. Calf skin fur in black and the occasional print topped the mules for a bit of texture. And, almost as a surprise, an unassuming mahogany brown leather boot wiggled its way in. Jean-Raymond didn’t fail to remember that it is still fall, after all.

Pyer Moss Rex Shutterstock

Pyer Moss presented its A-game in streetwear sensibility, while ensuring to incorporate today’s most prominent trends. Stick with Moss for fall and as the choir predicted during the finale with a Kendrick Lamar rendition, “We gone be alright.”