Oscar de la Renta Perfects the Strappy Sandal for Fall 2018

View Slideshow Oscar de la Renta's fall 2018 showed mostly strappy sandals with ladylike gowns.

For Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, Oscar de la Renta has served as a family of sorts. The duo did, after all, spend more than a decade combined working for the house, under the eponymous designer while he was still alive and serving as creative director of his own fashion empire, before the two took helm as co-creative directors of the brand last year. In the past two seasons, the pair has proven that they understand the brand’s design DNA inside and out, showing ladylike dresses and separates along with plenty of bejeweled accessories, including shoes and boots.

Black strappy sandals at Oscar de la Renta Fall 2018.

For their fall 2018 collection, the duo kept the clothing ladylike but pared down the footwear, focusing on a three-strap minimal sandal done to perfection in black suede. There were also more sumptuous versions of the shoe done in colorful velvets — red and goldenrod — along with a white version and a pink satin option. The sandals also featured a button detailing that gave the shoes a vintage feel.

A red velvet three-strap sandal with button detailing at Oscar de la Renta Fall 2018.

A red overcoat with bejeweled detail, paired with golden velvet strappy sandals, at Oscar de la Renta Fall 2018.

Though there were plenty of signature Oscar details — silhouettes with nipped-in waists, floor-length gowns, floral embroidery and chiffon skirts — there were also a few design details that called to mind Kim and Garcia’s own label, Monse: oversized menswear shirting cuffs (embroidered and bejeweled with sequins) peeking out of overcoats and long white tunics, both of which were subtly infused in the collection.

See more styles on the runway at Oscar de la Renta’s NYFW show.