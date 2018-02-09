Manolo Blahnik’s Shoes for Jason Wu Look Like Beautiful Corsets For Your Feet

View Slideshow Styles on the runway at Jason Wu's fall 2018 NYFW presentation. Rex Shutterstock

When designer Jason Wu was struck with the thought of encasing the feet of each model in a lace-up heel for his fall ’18 show (which took place today during New York Fashion Week), he turned to the King of Shoes for help: Manolo Blahnik. And together, the duo dreamed up of three next-level styles so beautiful, they put all other lace-ups to shame.

The starting point began with the Urgenzapla style, a Manolo Blahnik classic featuring a simple pointed-toe pump silhouette with a sleek hourglass-shaped heel, transforming it into what is essentially a shoe version of a corset. There’s a pump, the Gregoria, and an open-toe sandal, the Gregatal, and for both, skinny leather laces in either white or black are tightly strung through inconspicuous grommets along each side, forming criss-crosses from the toe all the way up to the ankle. For the last style — a boot, named Gregabota — laces climb up the counter.

And when styled to complete ethereal tulle gowns, bejeweled cocktail dresses, diaphanous slips or daytime blazer-skirt sets, they lend a kick of dangerous appeal, instantly adding interest and hardening what might have been a too-soft look. Even though there are only three designs, they were produced in a range of luxe fabrications and finishes, like patent, satin, suede and pony, and fun colors, from bright red to soft baby blues.

Click through to view the entire Jason Wu fall ’18 collection.

