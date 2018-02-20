Christian Louboutin, Converse & More of London Fashion Week’s Best Collabs

View Slideshow Converse for J.W. Anderson at London Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

London designers are a collaborative bunch, and London Fashion Week fall 2018 spawned some stellar partnerships. And more often than not, it was all about the boot.

Christian Louboutin reprised his collaboration with Michael Halpern for a second season on Saturday. He delivered boots in a riot of firework sequins and animal prints that matched the ready-to-wear – though not necessarily each other. Odd pairings saw the left leg done in black and the right in metallic zebra. The Parisian designer also provided footwear for David Koma, and Monday’s show featured sleek black ponyskin boots with fierce metal toecaps.

Christian Louboutin shoes at Michael Halpern’s fall 2018 show. Rex Shutterstock

Another label to collaborate with more than one designer was Converse. At JW Anderson’s debut coed production on Saturday, it followed last season’s glitter Chuck Taylors with some rather fabulous plasticized creations – not least a day-glow orange. They came with fun mismatched laces done in toweling fabric.

For Nicola Formichetti’s Nicopanda show on Monday, Converse teamed up with maximalist Californian sneaker label Hoka One One (owned by Ugg parent company, Deckers). Nineties hip-hop inspired high-tops with multicolor soles that came in punchy primaries. Team with exaggerated gold jewelry.

Primary colors also proved king at emerging British designer Richard Malone on Friday. This season he collaborated with Roker for a second time, and boots came square of toe and chunky of heel with contrast accent stripes and a moto vibe. Likewise, Temperley’s Sunday show took place in a London leisure center and featured suitably sporty footwear by Pedro Garcia. Luxe boxing boots came in the Spanish designer’s signature raw-edge silk satin.

Having presented their own collection the previous day (complete with a cast of naked ladies), Malone Souliers’ Mary Alice Malone and Roy Luwolt resumed their partnership with Roksanda Ilincic on Monday. So delicate were the stiletto boots, that with their ankle straps and contrast toes, they looked, at first glance, like socks and sandals.

