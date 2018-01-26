The Jonas Brothers Reunited at John Varvatos’ Fall ’18 Runway Show

View Slideshow Nick Jonas at John Varvatos. Rex Shutterstock

John Varvatos gave winter fashion a streetwear makeover at his men’s runway show in New York on Friday night. The designer showcased layered looks infused with a downtown edge.

The Jonas Brothers reunited for the show, which took place in at Angel Orensanz Center, a former lower East Side Gothic revival synagogue.

Nick Jonas, who sat front row next to siblings Kevin and Joe, just announced his collaboration with the brand, which includes a co-branded capsule collection. The limited-edition line will debut for spring, when Jonas also becomes the new face of John Varvatos.

Iggy Azalea in the front row. Rex Shutterstock

Other celebrities attending the event, which was timed to coincide with Grammys Weekend in New York, included Iggy Azalea, Gina Gershon and Thomas Rhett.

As for the footwear, the designer ditched all things slim and sleek this season. Instead, chunky trainers with hefty soles were sent down the runway in brown, cream and black colorways, along with weighty leather boots. All shoes were paired with marled-wool socks — which were on display with the cropped and wide-leg pants worn by the models.

John Varvatos fall 2018. Rex Shutterstock

These wintry ensembles were completed with leather parkas, duster coats, velvet bombers and beanie hats.

Varvatos mixed his rock n’ roll and Americana roots into the show by feature Jimi Henrdrix’s guitar-heavy “Star Spangled Banner,” for the finale as he stood on stage with the models, hand over heart. The designer threw up the peace sign to conclude the event.

John Varvatos fall ’18. Rex Shutterstock

