Dion Lee Launches Footwear for Fall 2018

New Dion Lee leather boots launching for Fall 2018.

Dion Lee is known for his body-con technical mesh and net-like dresses and separates and a clever approach to tailoring, and the designer is finally applying those signature techniques to footwear. Lee debuted his shoes on Saturday at his fall 2018 show at New York Fashion Week, showing at Spring Studios in downtown Manhattan.

A net dress and matching lace coil shoes from Dion Lee’s fall 2018 show.

Head-to-toe red at Dion Lee fall 2018.

The shoes — a Chelsea boot, a high-heeled bootie and a sleek closed-toed heeled mule — are just as tailored as Lee’s jackets and coats, with slim stacked heels and a polished leather finish, done in black, white, cognac and lipstick red. “(It’s) a natural extension and I’m excited to be able to provide this new category for our customers,” says Lee. “When designing (them), I focused on brand signature details, wearability and craftsmanship.”

Crimson leather mules from Dion Lee’s new footwear collection.

The designer showed the footwear with a collection that was inspired by both a vintage flight suit and lingerie. Skirts and dresses included parachute-like accents, along with Lee’s now-iconic net-like technical detailing, and tailored jackets included subtle cut out detailing to give the pieces a more feminine lean (the designer also introduced menswear in the show, mostly tailored trousers and outerwear, which were paired with leather flip flops).

Dion Lee’s new lace coil Chelsea boots, paired with an all-off-white look at his fall 2018 runway show.

Lee also layered lingerie pieces like a fishnet bra over a tailored black blazer and incorporated bra-like tops into cut-out dresses and mesh tops. Similarly, he incorporated a corset-like lace-up detailing (described as a “lace coil”) into the boots and mules, which matched the pared down color palette of the collection.

Tan leather mules from the new footwear collection.

The shoes and boots will retail for $600 to $1,000 and will be available in September on the designer’s site, at Farfetch.com and likely a few additional outlets.