Dad Shoes, Animal Prints & More of the Best Sneakers at NYFW Men’s Fall 2018

View Slideshow On the runway at Ovadia & Sons fall 2018. Rex Shutterstock

The breakout of men’s shows for the fall ’18 New York Fashion Week circuit swiftly passed this week from Feb. 5- 8, with little time to catch a breath before moving into women’s. Chinese athletic brand Li-Ning made its NYFW debut, boasting a runway full of “dad sneakers.” And Tom Ford decided to skip shoes altogether, at least in his closing where models donned undies and socks. Other brands in between — Ovadia & Sons as a leading example — found their own way to put their signature into the footwear category.

Leopard print low-tops on the runway at Ovadia & Sons. Rex Shutterstock

Long gone are the days of animal print dominating in only womenswear. Prints and color were the name of the game at the Ovadia & Sons show. Low-top sneakers were the main course in shoes while zebra-stripes, leopard print and bright mustard yellow served as toppings.

Pink and white sneakers on the runway at the Tmall China Day: Peacebird/ChenPeng show. Rex Shutterstock

Don’t get too cozy, “Gen-Z Yellow.” Millennial pink is still finding a way to peek through, like on the runway at the Peacebird/ChenPeng show, a part of the Tmall China Day. More pastel pops were presented throughout the sneakers, including mint green and sunburst yellow.

On the runway at Perry Ellis. Rex Shutterstock

At Perry Ellis, a hint of the dad sneaker trend made its mark. While the silhouette isn’t quite as chunky as the likes of the Balenciaga Triple S or the Gucci Rhyton, the shape and look still fit the agenda.

See what other sneakers hit the NYFW Men’s fall ’18 runway.

