Craziest Shoes at Tokyo Fashion Week: Floor-Dusting Clogs, Pelvis-High Boots and More

Tokyo Fashion Week will close on March 24, leaving in its wake an array of eccentric shoe styles to ponder over. Street-style shots proved that chunky platforms, ’90s grunge and avant-garde touches were trends in the Japanese capital, but the fall ’18 runway offered just as many intriguing ideas.

Floor-dusting clogs from Yohei Ohno and G.V.G.V’s pelvis-high boots (yes, they went that high) were among the craziest styles of the week, along with more below.

Yohei Ohno’s Shag Rug Shoes

Yohei Ohno fall 2018 presentation. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Do these heels come with cleaning instructions?

These floor-grazing clogs bring to mind a long-pile shag rug. The shoes feature a stringy fabric that literally can dust the ground it walks on. Offered in charcoal gray and ivory, it’s feasible that these may have been inspired by a trip to Ikea’s carpet section.

A close-up of Yohei Ohno's shaggy shoes. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

G.V.G.V’s Pelvis-High Boots

Sky-high boots at the G.V.G.V fall 2018 show. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Rihanna was among the first to present a towering pair of boots during her spring ‘18 Fenty Puma show at New York Fashion Week last September, taking the thigh-high to entirely new levels. Now in Tokyo, G.V.G.V has added its own iteration of the style. The label presented quite a few of the pelvis-high pairs, including a muted tan suede option. Its two checked versions in leather (offered in black and orange, and white and black) stood out among the bunch.

Hyke’s Sherpa Heels and Leg Warmers

Sherpa shoes and legwear at the Hyke show fall 2018. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

How to get away with pumps in the winter? Make them sherpa and add matching thigh-high leg warmers. Hyke’s experimentation with fabric and accessories brought forth this cozy duo of sherpa heels and incredibly warm-looking leg coverings.

See more of the craziest shoes on the runway at Tokyo Fashion Week fall ’18.

