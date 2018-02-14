Kaia Gerber Had to Wade Through Popcorn on the Calvin Klein Fall 2018 Runway

View Slideshow Kaia Gerber walking for Calvin Klein. Rex Shutterstock

There are plenty of theatrics during New York Fashion Week (fake snow and alien spaceships, live musical performances, unexpected locations), but none have been as joyful — or tactile — as the act of walking through popcorn.

ASAP Rocky makes a snow angel on the popcorn-dusted floor at Calvin Klein fall ’18.

That was exactly what happened at Calvin Klein’s fall ’18 runway show Tuesday night at the New York Stock Exchange, which was transformed into a rural American farm meets pop art warehouse, complete with a barn structure, Andy Warhol photos and Sterling Ruby sculptures hanging from the ceiling. The floor was layered with popcorn about a foot deep, and everyone from Nicole Kidman, Lupita Nyong’o and Cindy Crawford to ASAP Rocky, Millie Bobby Brown and Margot Robbie had to wade through the movie-time snack to get to their seats.

(L-R): Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o and Letitita Wright front row at Calvin Klein fall ’18.

(L-R): Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Kyle MacLachlan at Calvin Klein fall ’18.

The runway was littered with popcorn, too, and creative director Raf Simons’ models plodded through it, many wearing rubberized over-the-knee boots in black and white. The boots were not of the usual sexy over-the-knee variety but instead had a thick rounded toe, like a snowboot or workboot, and were more reminiscent of hazmat boots or even Cabela’s fishing hip waders than footwear for a night on the town.

A model wears over-the-knee rubber boots at Calvin Klein fall ’18.

Silver metallic boots on the popcorn runway at Calvin Klein fall ’18.

The boots were shown on both male and female models and were paired with fireman-style jumpsuits and wool knit balaclavas over the head. (The least dystopian look was modeled by Kaia Gerber, who wore ice-blue tailored trousers with pair of the boots in white, along with one of Simons’ now-signature shirts for the brand: a button-down shirt with an exaggerated collar and a subtle Western yoke.)

Kaia Gerber walks Calvin Klein fall ’18.

Click through to view the entire Calvin Klein fall 2018 collection.