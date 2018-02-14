Kaia Gerber Had to Wade Through Popcorn on the Calvin Klein Fall 2018 Runway

There are plenty of theatrics during New York Fashion Week (fake snow and alien spaceships, live musical performances, unexpected locations), but none have been as joyful — or tactile — as the act of walking through popcorn.
That was exactly what happened at Calvin Klein’s fall ’18 runway show Tuesday night at the New York Stock Exchange, which was transformed into a rural American farm meets pop art warehouse, complete with a barn structure, Andy Warhol photos and Sterling Ruby sculptures hanging from the ceiling. The floor was layered with popcorn about a foot deep, and everyone from Nicole Kidman, Lupita Nyong’o and Cindy Crawford to ASAP Rocky, Millie Bobby Brown and Margot Robbie had to wade through the movie-time snack to get to their seats.
The runway was littered with popcorn, too, and creative director Raf Simons’ models plodded through it, many wearing rubberized over-the-knee boots in black and white. The boots were not of the usual sexy over-the-knee variety but instead had a thick rounded toe, like a snowboot or workboot, and were more reminiscent of hazmat boots or even Cabela’s fishing hip waders than footwear for a night on the town.
The boots were shown on both male and female models and were paired with fireman-style jumpsuits and wool knit balaclavas over the head. (The least dystopian look was modeled by Kaia Gerber, who wore ice-blue tailored trousers with pair of the boots in white, along with one of Simons’ now-signature shirts for the brand: a button-down shirt with an exaggerated collar and a subtle Western yoke.)
