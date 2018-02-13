All the Fashion Brands Manolo Blahnik Collaborated With for NYFW

Shoes by Manolo Blahnik for Jason Wu (L) and Carolina Herrera at NYFW. Rex Shutterstock

Manolo Blahnik is taking over New York Fashion Week. The iconic Spanish designer, who founded his namesake luxury footwear label in the early 1970s, teamed up with a number of brands to create the shoes for their fall ’18 collections.

The 75-year-old, who’s been referred to as the “King of Shoes” and “the greatest shoemaker of the 20th and 21st centuries,” brought his signature touch to each line, from glittery and velvet ankle booties for Carolina Herrera to corset-style pumps at Jason Wu.

Sally LaPointe

Manolo Blahnik for Sally LaPointe. Rex Shutterstock

For New York-based designer Sally LaPointe’s latest collection, Blahnik crafted two open-toe ankle boot styles — Coronas and Basketta — from patent leather and suede in various colorways.

Carolina Herrera

Two-tone velvet boots by Manolo Blahnik for Carolina Herrera Fall 2018. Rex Shutterstock

For Carolina Herrera’s final show, the shoemaker created a series of colorful high-heeled ankle boots done entirely in glitter (magenta, gold, gunmetal, silver and black) and another grouping in two-toned velvet (in purple, blue and red). Models also strutted down the catwalk wearing velvet loafers featuring low contrasting heels.

Jason Wu

Jason Wu x Manolo Blahnik. Rex Shutterstock

For Jason Wu, Blahnik came up with three corset-style lace-up heels in a range of luxe fabrications and finishes like patent, satin, suede and pony, and playful colors like bright red, tangerine and baby blue.

Jonathan Simkhai

Manolo Blahnik for Jonathan Simkhai fall ’18. Rex Shutterstock

After creating the shoes for Simkhai’s spring ’18 collection, Blahnik collaborated with the New York fashion designer again for autumn on a number of boot styles, from over-the-knee to laceups.

Brandon Maxwell

Jourdan Dunn walking for Brandon Maxwell. Rex Shutterstock

At Brandon Maxwell, Gigi and Bella Hadid as well as Jourdan Dunn walked down the runway in strappy stiletto sandals, furry peep-toe slides and more.

Additionally, Manolo Blahnik collaborated on shoes for Adam Lippes (see below) and Khaite for fall ’18.

Catch the documentary based on the designer, “Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes For Lizards,” streaming on Netflix now.