The Best Advice From Kanye West’s No-Holds-Barred Twitter Feed

Kanye West is back on Twitter and he has a lot to say.

Not holding back, the rapper-turned-designer has been tweeting whatever comes to mind, from “in life, we are all trained actors” to “sometimes you have to get rid of everything.”

Moreover, today, West has been spouting some advice for creatives like himself. Sharing his thoughts on drawing inspiration from others and copying, he tweeted, “too much emphasis is put on originality. Feel free to take ideas and update them at your will. All great artists take and update.”

In another tweet, the 40-year-old “Life of Pablo” rapper expanded, “Cars have four wheels. Hoodies have hoods. It’s amusing to me when someone says this is an original hoodie. Bro…it’s a hoodie.”

West was quick to acknowledge that he himself can be guilty of being too focused on ownership. “I find myself getting stuck in the idea of originality and letting my ego push me to say things like ‘this person stole this from me’ and the funny thing is it’ll be a reference I took from somewhere else,” he wrote along with a laughing emoji.

Kanye also urged followers to “be in the moment,” saying that life “is the greatest movie we will ever see.” In another tweet, the father-of-three gave fans advice to not follow what everybody else is doing and to trust what you feel.

Taking a break from spewing wisdom on the social platform, West posted a shot of a brown Yeezy Season 6 Desert Rat boot, writing, “been reworking the production shape on these #RATBOOTS for 6 months.”

“I’m super happy with them. I’m excited about the ability to give a boot the true YEEZY shape. Feels more future,” he added.

