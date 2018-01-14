The Sneaker Trend Was Alive & Well on the Streets at Milan Men’s Fashion Week

View Slideshow Balenciaga Triple S sneakers. Jason Jean

Sneakers once again reigned supreme among trendsetters at Milan Men’s Fashion Week.

Photographer Jason Jean snapped showgoers on the Italian streets, capturing numerous kicks, from the ubiquitous Balenciaga Triple S to futuristic laceless Prada trainers.

Scroll down to check out the some of the coolest sneakers seen on the streets of Milan.

Balenciaga’s love-em-or-hate-em pre-distressed “dad” sneakers were on full display at Fashion Week. Shown here in green, gray and yellow — the Triple S, first introduced on the runway for fall ’17, is paired with burgundy socks and white pants. A red striped sweater and a camel-colored peacoat with cutoff sleeves on top completed the look.

Balenciaga Triple S sneakers. Jason Jean

Sneakers from Dolce & Gabbana were spotted hitting the pavement in Milan as well this weekend. Below, white graphic lace-up low-tops from the luxury label are teamed with bold printed tracksuits.

Dolce & Gabbana sneakers. Jason Jean

Phrases like “Give me more!” and “Life is beautiful!” as well as the hashtag #DG covered a pair of crisp white leather sneakers from the iconic brand. Furthermore, cupid-style hearts, stars and smiley faces added a playful element to the shoes.

Dolce and Gabbana sneakers. Jason Jean

Elsewhere, classic white sneakers with a normcore feel — courtesy of Reebok — were paired with black pants, a chunky turtleneck sweater and an oversized tan coat.

Reebok sneakers. Jason Jean

Prada’s Cloudbust knit sport sneakers, first introduced for spring ’18, were spotted in black and red, and paired with burgundy Adidas track pants for a high-low look. Made of mesh fabric, the sneakers feature a rubber sole and a laceless front with a grip-strap bearing the brand’s logo in tiny letters.

Prada sneakers. Jason Jean

Meanwhile, white platform kicks, courtesy of a collaboration between Superga and Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, made a statement. The shoes, which come with black laces, are part of a limited-edition sneaker collection featuring bold logo lettering.

Superga x Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini sneakers. Jason Jean

