See the Luxe-Looking Puma x Big Sean Shoes That Drop Today

Big Sean lent his classic-meets-street-style-luxe ethos to his debut Puma x Big Sean collection, which dropped today on Puma.com and at select retailers.

The collection takes inspiration from the rapper’s hometown of Detroit and features a green, white and blue accent stripe throughout.

Sean gave fans a taste of the full collection through a capsule pack, released earlier this month in commemoration of the Puma Suede’s 50th anniversary. The new collection offers Sean’s $100 take on the Suede — he updates the classic kick with hiking-inspired laces, striped tabs and sleek, monochromatic lines while leaving the initial construction and suede upper that define the style.

Puma x Big Sean Suede CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Sean gave the same update to the Suede Mid, which comes in a luxe-feeling shell color and sells for $110.

Puma x Big Sean Suede Mid CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Another classic silhouette, the Puma Clyde, comes rendered in a smooth leather, with the same color-popping tabs, and sells for $110. Sean’s signature is emblazoned on the side of all three sneakers, adding a personal touch to the collection.

Puma x Big Sean Clyde CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Sean also created the Leadcat Sandal, which features the same tri-colored tabs and a comfortable molded footbed and sells for $50.

Puma x Big Sean Leadcat Sandals CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

While the footwear is the main focus of the collection, Sean also added his own spin to retro-inspired clothing. His collection features T-shirts, hoodies and tracksuits with the same signature stripe marking the pieces as his own.

The full collection is still in stock, so fans of the styles still have time to buy at face value.

Want more?

Big Sean and Puma Partner with Champs Sports to Unveil ‘Triumph Red’ Tsugi Shoe

Why Big Sean Is a Relatable Style Influencer

Puma Is Launching a New Sneaker Soon With the Help of Sonic the Hedgehog