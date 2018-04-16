Kanye West Returns to Twitter, Calls Out Nike in Tweet, Then Deletes It

Anybody with their eye on social media over the weekend noticed that Kanye West made a grand return to Twitter.

Shut down and silent since May 2017, Yeezy was back on his virtual soap box, but fired up his personal account on Friday and continued to drop tweets concerning a number of random topics, such as walking into Madison Square Garden to unveil “The Life of Pablo” with former NBA star Lamar Odom after the baller’s hospitalization and sketches of potential neck tattoos.

But one of Kanye’s most notable tweets, at least to the sneaker world, was when he brazenly called out Nike, suggesting the brand’s upcoming M2K Tekno silhouette is a rip-off of his Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner. Although the tweet was eventually deleted by West, the internet made sure it lived on via the always-handy screenshot.

Nike’s M2K Tekno does appear to be a response to the current chunky sneaker trend that includes models like the Wave Runner, but whether they are directly influenced by the sought-after Yeezy sneaker is for you to judge. After all, one could argue that the Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner is highly influenced by other chunky sneakers from the high-fashion world that came before it.

Related News Yeezy Madness Returns This Weekend With Adidas Yeezy 500 Desert Rat 'Blush' Release French Montana Talks Kanye & Recalls His Favorite Childhood Sneakers at BoohooMan Collab Launch

Either way, you can now add another chapter to the Kanye versus Nike drama.

In other less dramatic sneaker-related tweets that survive from Kanye’s return to Twitter, he shared an early sample mock-up of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350, as well as some early renderings of a chunky Gore-Tex boot he’s working on.

early 350 photoshop I showed Louise Wilson these the last night I saw her pic.twitter.com/gjOT1wbgPK — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 16, 2018

still working to get these right pic.twitter.com/sgJgAbJa3W — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 16, 2018

Want more?

Snooki, JWoww and Yeezy-Clad Pauly D Reunite in London for ‘Jersey Shore’ Press Day

‘Stranger Things’ Teen Star Noah Schnapp Is Renting Yeezys to Impress a Girl