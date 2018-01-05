Justin Timberlake Steps Out in Laceless White Sneakers in New Futuristic ‘Filthy’ Music Video

Justin Timberlake in his new video "Filthy." YouTube

Justin Timberlake’s new single, “Filthy,” off his upcoming album “Man of the Woods” and produced with Timbaland and Danja, is already stuck in our heads, and it was released just last night. On top of that, everyone is talking about the futuristic music video that goes along with the song, in which the veteran pop star seems to channel Steve Jobs, presenting at a Pan-Asian Deep Learning Conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in the year 2028.

Before introducing the crowd to a robot controlled by his movements, the 36-year-old Tennessee-born star works the stage, expertly singing catchy lyrics like “haters gon’ say it’s fake,” in a chic black turtleneck featuring white stripes around the collar and wrists paired with gray trousers and appropriately modern-looking white laceless sneakers.

“…so real.” 🎥: @markromanek A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jan 4, 2018 at 12:01pm PST

While we can’t confirm the shoe brand Timberlake is wearing, the clean style appears exceptionally similar to a white leather slip-on sneaker from Italian luxury fashion house Ermenegildo Zegna.

The Grammy winner — who worked with artist and designer Pharrell on his upcoming album — completed his look with sleek silver frames for the video.

Justin Timberlake wearing white sneakers in the “Filthy” music video. YouTube

Watch the full video below.

“Man of the Woods” comes out Feb. 2.

