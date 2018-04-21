Check Out the New FN!

Sarah Jessica Parker & More Stars Show Love for NY in Bloomingdale’s 59th Street Campaign

By Ella Chochrek
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker in Bloomingdales's 59th Street's spring campaign.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale’s 59th Street’s latest campaign pays tribute to the retailer’s New York roots.

The campaign, called The Heart of New York, launches Monday and features five famous New Yorkers: actress and shoe designer Sarah Jessica Parker, supermodel Christy Turlington, actor Alan Cumming, New York Yankee Didi Gregorius and editor/activist Elaine Welteroth. The Heart of New York features personal stories from the five stars, who explain their favorite memories of both Bloomingdale’s 59th and New York.

Christy Turlington, bloomingdales campaign, the heart of new york
Christy Turlington
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

“My most memorable purchase from Bloomingdale’s was a Calvin Klein camel coat. It was probably the first designer item that I bought. At that point, I was already working for Calvin Klein, so it was ironic. But I was taking a trip as a model to Russia and I needed a proper coat,” Turlington recalls.

Didi Gregorius, bloomingdales, new york yankees
Didi Gregorius
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

Through personal stories, Bloomingdale’s hopes to convey the energy of New York, as well as the emotional connection shoppers have to the department store.

“I think Bloomingdale’s is so beloved because it’s just one of those things that you associate with New York. It’s always sort of sure, and you know exactly what you’re getting, and yet it still surprises you,” Cumming explains.

Alan Cumming, bloomingdales
Alan Cumming
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's
Elaine Welteroth, bloomingdales
Elaine Welteroth
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

The Heart of New York campaign will continue into the fall. Bloomingdale’s will celebrate with themed shopping bags, window visuals and a micro site on Bloomingdales.com featuring exclusive videos of the campaign’s stars.

