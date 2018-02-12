How Sam & Libby Edelman Are Supporting Women in Need

The UN Women for Peace Association president and the footwear exec participated in an insightful conversation. Courtesy of Sam Edelman

With a number of major brands and designers sending female empowerment messages during New York Fashion Week, Libby and Sam Edelman are making a strong statement of their own. The couple held a special in-store event at the Sam Edelman store on Spring Street in New York last Thursday evening to spread awareness about the work of the UN Women for Peace Association (UNWFPA).

An engaged group of Sam Edelman fans got to hear from the UN organization’s president Barbara Winston during a conversation moderated by Libby Edelman. The audience then got to preview the company’s new denim collection and shop the store, with 10 percent of the sales going to the cause.

“If we can help and use our voices to talk about what’s going on in the world, we can make a difference. It’s all about education and we take it for granted,” said Libby Edelman, SVP and co-founder at Sam Edelman. “I’m learning so much, and I’m really proud to be part of this.”

The UNWFPA is committed to the prevention of violence against women and girls and to the provision of services to those affected. It also works to empower women in societies where they are disadvantaged.

The brand’s fans gathered at its Spring Street store to take part in the event. Courtesy of Sam Edelman

Winston talked about one of the group’s biggest initiatives – The UNWFPA School for Syrian refugee girls. The educational and vocational school serves students who face serious challenges in their daily lives. They often lack access to healthcare, safe water, adequate sanitation, proper hygiene, and substantial shelter. (Most live in nearby tented settlements).

“Millions of people are in terrible situations. One of the greatest catastrophes is all these people have no place to go,” Winston told the crowd. She noted that girls represent a huge percentage of the population that is impacted in Syria.

The organization’s work extends to other areas of the world as well. For example, it is planning a school in Jerusalem that will serve both Jewish and Palestinian populations.

The couple is personally involved in the cause. Courtesy of Sam Edelman

Another huge issue that the UNWFPA is tackling is female genital mutilation. According to Winston, 150 million girls around the world and 500,000 in the U.S. have been affected.

Sam Edelman will continue to support the UN organization in the months to come. The brand is one of the sponsors of the group’s annual awards luncheon, which will be held on March 8 at the United Nations to mark International Women’s Day. To learn more, go here.