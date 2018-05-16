Check Out the New FN!

Prince Charles and Camilla View the Future of Fashion at Yoox Net-a-Porter Group Tech Hub Visit

By Nikara Johns
Nikara Johns

Nikara Johns

More Stories By Nikara

View All
Prince Charles Camilla
The Duchess of Cornwall and the Prince of Wales arriving for a tour of Yoox Net-a-porter Group's tech hub in London.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Twitter

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, had a packed schedule of Royal visits in London today. The couple was busy taking on technology, innovation and sustainable fashion with stops at the YouTube Space and Yoox Net-a-Porter Group Tech Hub.

The Yoox Net-a-Porter tour, in partnership with the British Fashion Council, was led by founder and CEO Federico Marchetti. The Royal guests were shown how the online luxury fashion group is using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to design a personalized future shopping experience.

Prince Charles and Camilla were dressed fashionably for the occasion. The Duchess wore a pale pink suit paired with pearls and Chanel’s cap-toe block heels, and Prince Charles opted for a navy double-breasted suit with accents of pink and yellow.

Prince Charles
Prince Charles is greeted at Yoox Net-a-Porter Group in London.
CREDIT: Splash

Inside, they toured a showroom of products, which highlighted British and sustainable brands such as Stella McCartney, Ralph & Russo and Carcel. They also participated in a personalized demonstration of Net-a-porter.com and Mr.Porter.com’s future shopping experience of their homepages, which is powered by AI.

The Royals then joined a coding session with more than 60 local schoolgirls, who were participating in a hackathon as part of the group’s partnership with Imperial College London.

Related News

5 Reasons Allbirds Is Winning

JCPenney, Target & Rack Room Shoes Take Home Awards at FDRA Summit in DC

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, wears a pink suit and Chanel heels at the Yoox Net-a-Porter Group offices.
CREDIT: Splash

“Today, our guests had the opportunity to see how artificial intelligence can be about warmth, beauty and craftsmanship,” said Marchetti in a statement. “There is nothing more human than the desire for uniqueness. One of the great advances of digital technology is the power to personalize products and services on a vast scale.”

Next up for their Royal Highnesses is a wedding weekend celebrating the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Stay tuned for coverage.

Want more?

Here’s What Prince George and Princess Charlotte Will Be Doing During the Royal Wedding

The Designers Meghan Markle Will Likely Wear on Her Wedding Day &amp; How She’ll Break Tradition

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad