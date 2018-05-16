Prince Charles and Camilla View the Future of Fashion at Yoox Net-a-Porter Group Tech Hub Visit

The Duchess of Cornwall and the Prince of Wales arriving for a tour of Yoox Net-a-porter Group's tech hub in London.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, had a packed schedule of Royal visits in London today. The couple was busy taking on technology, innovation and sustainable fashion with stops at the YouTube Space and Yoox Net-a-Porter Group Tech Hub.

The Yoox Net-a-Porter tour, in partnership with the British Fashion Council, was led by founder and CEO Federico Marchetti. The Royal guests were shown how the online luxury fashion group is using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to design a personalized future shopping experience.

Prince Charles and Camilla were dressed fashionably for the occasion. The Duchess wore a pale pink suit paired with pearls and Chanel’s cap-toe block heels, and Prince Charles opted for a navy double-breasted suit with accents of pink and yellow.

Prince Charles is greeted at Yoox Net-a-Porter Group in London. CREDIT: Splash

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall tour @ynap’s new Tech Hub, a cutting edge centre developed by the online fashion retailer as part of their investment in technology and operations. pic.twitter.com/FBeDmkhQ6C — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) May 16, 2018

Inside, they toured a showroom of products, which highlighted British and sustainable brands such as Stella McCartney, Ralph & Russo and Carcel. They also participated in a personalized demonstration of Net-a-porter.com and Mr.Porter.com’s future shopping experience of their homepages, which is powered by AI.

The Royals then joined a coding session with more than 60 local schoolgirls, who were participating in a hackathon as part of the group’s partnership with Imperial College London.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, wears a pink suit and Chanel heels at the Yoox Net-a-Porter Group offices. CREDIT: Splash

“Today, our guests had the opportunity to see how artificial intelligence can be about warmth, beauty and craftsmanship,” said Marchetti in a statement. “There is nothing more human than the desire for uniqueness. One of the great advances of digital technology is the power to personalize products and services on a vast scale.”

As a mark of our appreciation for a truly memorable #RoyalVisitYNAP, TRH @clarencehouse receive gifts from @NETAPORTER and @MRPORTER. And, for the newest member of the #RoyalFamily, a little something from @YOOX ! pic.twitter.com/QbIGiNhcMg — YOOX NET-A-PORTER (@ynap) May 16, 2018

Next up for their Royal Highnesses is a wedding weekend celebrating the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Stay tuned for coverage.

