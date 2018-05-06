What You Need to Know About This Year’s Met Gala

This 2018 Met Gala is sure to be one for the books. On May 7, entertainment’s and fashion’s biggest names will gather to raise money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

This year, the Costume Institute Benefit, also known as the Met Gala, will see Amal Clooney, Rihanna, Donatella Versace and Vogue‘s Anna Wintour as co-chairwomen of the event. Guests are expected to arrive on the red carpet at 5:45 p.m. ET. (Honorary co-chairs include Christine and Stephen A. Schwarzman, founder of The Blackstone Group.)

The charity event, which has been dubbed the fashion industry’s Oscars or the party of the year, was introduced in 1948 — two years after the Museum of Costume Art merged with The Metropolitan Museum of Art to become The Costume Institute in 1946.

On the first monday in May, the annual fundraiser celebrates the opening of the spring exhibition. This year’s theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” takes on the faith and opens up the dialogue on religion and fashion.

Related News Katy Perry Teams Up With FFANY Shoes on Sale For Fight Against Breast Cancer Michelle Obama Hosts College Signing Day With Camila Cabello, Zendaya & Other Celebs

The exhibit will be on view from May 10 through Oct. 8 at The Met on Fifth Avenue in New York in both the medieval galleries and the Anna Wintour Costume Center. The show will also occupy The Met Cloisters, creating three gallery locations.

Curator Andrew Bolton organized approximately 50 pieces from the Sistine Chapel sacristy to be on view in the Anna Wintour Costume Center galleries. This will also include papal vestments and accessories — encompassing more than 15 papacies — many of which haven’t been seen outside of the Vatican.

In addition, approximately 150 ensembles, from the early 20th century to the present, will be shown from designers including Azzedine Alaïa, Cristobal Balenciaga, Thom Browne, Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel, Domenico Dolce & Stefano Gabbana (for Dolce & Gabbana), John Galliano, Jean Paul Gaultier, Givenchy, Rei Kawakubo (for Comme des Garçons), Riccardo Tisci (for Givenchy), Gianni and Donatella Versace.

Expected celebrity guests include Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and many more.

Stay tuned for updates throughout the night.

Want more?

What the Met Gala Themes Have Been In Years Past & What People Wore

See the Standout ‘Superheroes Fashion’ From the Met Gala Red Carpet 10 Years Ago

Will Dolce & Gabbana’s ‘Fashion Sinners’ Walk the Red Carpet at the Met Gala’s Catholic-Themed Exhibition?