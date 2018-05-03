Katy Perry Teams Up With ‘FFANY Shoes on Sale’ For Fight Against Breast Cancer

Katy Perry is lending her support for a good cause. The singer and designer has been named the 2018 PSA Ambassador for the 25th anniversary of QVC presents “FFANY Shoes on Sale.”

Perry, whose eponymous shoe brand launched in February 2017, is continuing her work within the footwear industry and will serve as the ambassador for the annual charity gala, which aims to find a cure for breast cancer.

She said in a statement, “This is an issue that is near and dear to my heart, especially because my aunt passed away from it in 1986. I have always been proud to support the cause and am grateful to have yet another platform to help find a cure.”

Katy Perry, photographed for Footwear News. CREDIT: Rony Alwin.

The fundraiser has generated $55 million for first step breast cancer research, with more than 2 million pairs of shoes donated through the years. This year, the Fashion Footwear Charitable Foundation will be distributing grants to nine leading cancer institutions in the United States.

Ron Fromm, president and CEO of the Fashion Footwear Association of New York, said, “[Perry] is a champion for strength, endurance, compassion and has a deep commitment to building a better community.” Past PSA ambassadors have included Zendaya, Nicole Richie, Ivanka Trump and Julianne Hough.

The gala will be held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York on Oct. 11.

