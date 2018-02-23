Ivanka Trump Follows No-Shoe Custom in South Korea

Ivanka Trump has landed in South Korea and is making the most of her visit as the honorary leader of the U.S. delegation. The eldest daughter of president Donald Trump will attend the 2018 Winter Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday. But first, she’s already received somewhat of a royal treatment, having met and dined with South Korean President Moon Jae-In on Friday.
Trump dressed in head-to-toe black for the dinner reception at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, and she later kicked off her black classic pumps per customary traditions and swapped her shoes for red embroidered slippers. In Korea, slippers are provided to wear inside once you take your shoes off.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was also on hand, received a pair of standard issue slippers, as reported by the Washington Post‘s Anna Fifield.
Following the visit, Trump tweeted, “Thank you President Moon and First Lady Kim for your warm hospitality and the very special dinner at the historic Blue House, marking the start of our visit to South Korea.”
Upon her arrival, Ivanka wore a black and white houndstooth overcoat with a long white sweater dress paired with Nicholas Kirkwood pearl-embellished leather boots.
President Trump tweeted earlier today, “My daughter, Ivanka, just arrived in South Korea. We cannot have a better, or smarter, person representing our country.” However, this visit has already stirred up controversy and criticism with many asking why the first daughter is representing the U.S. on the global stage.
