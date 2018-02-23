Ivanka Trump Follows No-Shoe Custom in South Korea

Ivanka Trump Rex Shutterstock

Ivanka Trump has landed in South Korea and is making the most of her visit as the honorary leader of the U.S. delegation. The eldest daughter of president Donald Trump will attend the 2018 Winter Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday. But first, she’s already received somewhat of a royal treatment, having met and dined with South Korean President Moon Jae-In on Friday.

Trump dressed in head-to-toe black for the dinner reception at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, and she later kicked off her black classic pumps per customary traditions and swapped her shoes for red embroidered slippers. In Korea, slippers are provided to wear inside once you take your shoes off.

Ivanka Trump and South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook. Rex Shutterstock

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was also on hand, received a pair of standard issue slippers, as reported by the Washington Post‘s Anna Fifield.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, however, got standard issue slippers. (In Korea, slippers are provided to wear inside once you take off your shoes.) pic.twitter.com/5tykDRIrxo — Anna Fifield (@annafifield) February 23, 2018

Following the visit, Trump tweeted, “Thank you President Moon and First Lady Kim for your warm hospitality and the very special dinner at the historic Blue House, marking the start of our visit to South Korea.”

Ivanka Trump, South Korean President Moon Jae-In and his wife Kim Jung-sook in Seoul, South Korea. Rex Shutterstock

Upon her arrival, Ivanka wore a black and white houndstooth overcoat with a long white sweater dress paired with Nicholas Kirkwood pearl-embellished leather boots.

Ivanka Trump arrived in South Korea for the Winter Olympics closing ceremony. Rex Shutterstock

President Trump tweeted earlier today, “My daughter, Ivanka, just arrived in South Korea. We cannot have a better, or smarter, person representing our country.” However, this visit has already stirred up controversy and criticism with many asking why the first daughter is representing the U.S. on the global stage.

