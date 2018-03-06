Gilt Supports Female Empowerment In a Major Way With This Special Fashion Collection

By /
Gilt Women's March
Women's March co-founders wearing Gilt x ​Together We Rise fashion collection.
Courtesy of Gilt

Gilt.com is doing its part in supporting female empowerment by teaming up with the Women’s March co-founders to launch a special capsule collection in celebration of International Women’s Day. One hundred percent of the Gilt collection, called “Together We Rise,” will benefit Girls Who Code, a non-profit organization, which aims to close the gender gap in technology.

Gilt Women's March Gilt x Together We Rise exclusive product. Courtesy of Gilt

Related
Activist Investor Urges Saks Parent to Consider Ditching Retail Stores

The 27-piece capsule is made up of unisex slim-fit tees and long-sleeve sweatshirts, along with kids and baby styles. Each item comes an empowering quote from the “Together We Rise” book written by the Women’s March organizers, which was released in January to commemorate the march’s one-year anniversary.

Gilt Women's March Gilt x Together We Rise exclusive product. Courtesy of Gilt

Printed phrases include: “Keep Rising,” “You Are What Democracy looks like,” “Guess What? We Will Be Heard” and “Making Change Is Hard Work.”

Gilt Women's March Gilt x Together We Rise exclusive product. Courtesy of Gilt

The women behind the Women’s March movement include ​Sarah Sophie Flicker, Paola Mendoza, Linda Sarsour, Tabitha St. Bernard-Jacobs, Ginny Suss, Jenna Arnold, Stephanie Miliano, Meredith Shepherd, ​Sophie Ellman-Golan, Nantasha Williams and Mariam Ehrari. All will be in attendance to celebrate the launch tonight with a roller disco party in New York City.

Gilt Women's March Women’s March organizers wearing Gilt x Together We Rise collection. Courtesy of Gilt

The Gilt x Together We Rise collection will go on sale Thursday on International Women’s Day at 8 a.m. ET.

Want more?

8 Game-Changing Female Shoe Execs You Need to Know Now — and Their Best Advice for Women in Business

6 Female Footwear Forces on Overcoming Challenges, Leading During #MeToo

The End of an Era: How the #MeToo Movement Is Raining on Advertising’s ‘Sex Sells’ Parade