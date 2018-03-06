Gilt Supports Female Empowerment In a Major Way With This Special Fashion Collection

Women's March co-founders wearing Gilt x ​Together We Rise fashion collection. Courtesy of Gilt

Gilt.com is doing its part in supporting female empowerment by teaming up with the Women’s March co-founders to launch a special capsule collection in celebration of International Women’s Day. One hundred percent of the Gilt collection, called “Together We Rise,” will benefit Girls Who Code, a non-profit organization, which aims to close the gender gap in technology.

Gilt x Together We Rise exclusive product. Courtesy of Gilt

The 27-piece capsule is made up of unisex slim-fit tees and long-sleeve sweatshirts, along with kids and baby styles. Each item comes an empowering quote from the “Together We Rise” book written by the Women’s March organizers, which was released in January to commemorate the march’s one-year anniversary.

Gilt x Together We Rise exclusive product. Courtesy of Gilt

Printed phrases include: “Keep Rising,” “You Are What Democracy looks like,” “Guess What? We Will Be Heard” and “Making Change Is Hard Work.”

Gilt x Together We Rise exclusive product. Courtesy of Gilt