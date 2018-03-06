Gilt Supports Female Empowerment In a Major Way With This Special Fashion Collection

Gilt.com is doing its part in supporting female empowerment by teaming up with the Women’s March co-founders to launch a special capsule collection in celebration of International Women’s Day. One hundred percent of the Gilt collection, called “Together We Rise,” will benefit Girls Who Code, a non-profit organization, which aims to close the gender gap in technology.
The 27-piece capsule is made up of unisex slim-fit tees and long-sleeve sweatshirts, along with kids and baby styles. Each item comes an empowering quote from the “Together We Rise” book written by the Women’s March organizers, which was released in January to commemorate the march’s one-year anniversary.
Printed phrases include: “Keep Rising,” “You Are What Democracy looks like,” “Guess What? We Will Be Heard” and “Making Change Is Hard Work.”
The women behind the Women’s March movement include Sarah Sophie Flicker, Paola Mendoza, Linda Sarsour, Tabitha St. Bernard-Jacobs, Ginny Suss, Jenna Arnold, Stephanie Miliano, Meredith Shepherd, Sophie Ellman-Golan, Nantasha Williams and Mariam Ehrari. All will be in attendance to celebrate the launch tonight with a roller disco party in New York City.
The Gilt x Together We Rise collection will go on sale Thursday on International Women’s Day at 8 a.m. ET.
Want more?
8 Game-Changing Female Shoe Execs You Need to Know Now — and Their Best Advice for Women in Business
6 Female Footwear Forces on Overcoming Challenges, Leading During #MeToo
The End of an Era: How the #MeToo Movement Is Raining on Advertising’s ‘Sex Sells’ Parade