Drake Shows His Fans Shaq’s Size 22 Reebok Shoe Is Twice the Size of His Head

Hold the phone. Have you ever seen a sneaker that’s double the size of your own head? Well, Drake certainly has, and they’re a pair of former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal’s shoes.

The rapper took to Instagram Stories this week to show off some sport memorabilia including players’ jerseys. Then came a pair of shoes that were so big in size that it was actually quite astonishing.

Drake posted Shaquille O'Neal's Reebok Shaq Attaq shoes on Instagram Stories. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram

“Shaq size 22 is a registered weapon,” Drake wrote on his Instagram Story, where he shows off the massive sneaker in a photo.

It’s no surprise Shaq has a large shoe size — he’s over 7 feet tall, but when put next to Drake’s head you can really see its true magnitude. Like Drake says, it could be an actual weapon because of it’s enormousness.

And it looks like Drake has got his hands specifically on a pair of Reebok’s Shaq Attaq basketball shoes, which was originally released in 1992 and was the first signature sneaker style for O’Neal from Reebok.

The 2017 Reebok Shaq Attaq retro. CREDIT: Finish Line

Knowing Drake and his love of collector’s items — he’s said to be on the hunt for a first edition of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” — this is probably the first Shaq Attaq made by Reebok since they were seen in plastic wrap. Game-worn, at least.

As for Drake’s own basketball shoes, the rapper and his October’s Very Own label have collaborated with Jordan Brand on multiple releases. Most recently, Jordan released Drake’s OVO x Air Jordan 8 Sneakers in celebration of NBA All-Star Weekend. Previous collaborations between OVO and Jordan Brand have included the Air Jordan 10 and Air Jordan 12 models.