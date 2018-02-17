Race Car Driver Danica Patrick’s Retirement Plan Involves Wine & HSN

Danica Patrick. Courtesy of Danica Patrick

Race car driver Danica Patrick is always moving fast, but soon she’ll be switching to a new lane. This spring, she is set to retire after participating in her last races: the Daytona 500, coming up on Feb. 18, and Indianapolis 500.

The 35-year-old will now have time to pursue other passions, including her Warrior line of activewear with HSN, her Somnium wine business and her health and fitness journey, which kicked off with the recent publication of “Pretty Intense,” a mind, body and food plan.

The top driver will also have a chance to shed her jumpsuit and enjoy some of her favorite off-track looks. “My style’s pretty simple,” she said about her boho-rocker aesthetic. “I’m a jeans and T-shirt kind of girl but enjoy getting dressed up.” Her footwear closet includes tennis shoes, boots, flats and dressy sandals from Fiorentini + Baker and Rag & Bone. For heels, she goes high-end with Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Saint Laurent and Valentino.

While Patrick has plenty of fashion and wellness pursuits to keep her occupied in the years to come, she said she’s enjoyed life at the races. “I will miss the competing part and the feeling of accomplishment — the blood, sweat and tears and the success at the end.”

Danica Patrick on the red carpet wearing Aquazzura laceup sandals. AP Images.

Here, the speedster shares her passions off the track.

Car in my garage:

“I just bought a Range Rover.”

Best dish I cook:

“I’m good at everything except [international cuisines]. Tell me what you want, and I can make it.”

Advice my mother gave me:

“‘Be a lady.’ But that’s been tough.”

How I unwind:

“I like to put some music on and cook.”

Favorite racing movies:

“‘Days of Thunder’ and ‘Talladega Nights.’”

My workout routine:

“I do everything — CrossFit, yoga, hiking and cardio.”

Danica Patrick in green strappy sandals with a tropical dress at the 2015 ESPYs. REX Shutterstock.

