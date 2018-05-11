Check Out the New FN!

5 Reasons Allbirds Is Winning

By Katie Abel
Katie Abel

Katie Abel

More Stories By Katie

View All
allbirds, nordstrom

Allbirds didn’t want to be a typical shoe company. Co-founders Joey Zwillinger and Tim Brown, who had no prior footwear experience, have succeeded by doing things differently.

When it debuted in March 2016 with a single style, a $95 wool sneaker, Time magazine called Allbirds “the world’s most comfortable shoes” — a stroke of luck no one could have predicted.

That early endorsement gave the founders confidence to push ahead with their ambitious master plan. At the heart of it was a desire to create shoes in a better way and drive positive change in the world. “We decided early on that we didn’t want to spend this huge chunk of our lives on a small business that didn’t have impact,” Zwillinger said. “We wanted to have a purpose-driven entity.”

Here, Zwillinger and Brown share some of the secrets behind their success.

1. Their direct-to-business model: “Retailers are struggling. E-commerce has changed the way consumers interact with products and retailers, and so we wanted to do something direct-to-consumer and make it different and try to break through the noise with a great, comfortable product and do it only through our own website and our own stores,” Zwillinger said.

2. A focus on sustainability:

3. Keep it simple: “We launched with just one shoe, and a lot of people thought that was a bad idea,” Brown said. “But that incredible focus allows us to invest in sustainable materials.”

4. Never discount the price:

5. Great design, great comfort: “The style and silhouette and cut is really important because, traditionally, when you hear that shoes were comfortable, you assume they don’t look very good,” Brown said.

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad