Shoe Designers & Brand Ambassadors Are Showing Their Support of March for Our Lives

Thousands of protestors at March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C. today.

Thousands of protestors took to the streets of Washington, D.C., and in other cities across the country, advocating for legislative change on gun control at the March for Our Lives, an event organized by teenage survivors of the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Shoe designers and brand ambassadors — including Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Kanye West — were among those in attendance at the D.C. march.

Lovato, who has a deal with athleticwear brand Fabletics, took to the stage to perform her hit, “Skyscraper” for the crowd of protestors.

Reebok-sponsored Grande is slated to perform later in the day.

After a suicide bomber killed 23 concert attendees and injured hundreds more at Grande’s concert in Manchester, England last year — with many young children among the victims — the singer has been a strong advocate for victims of violence.

Converse brand ambassador Miley Cyrus will also take to the stage, along with other stars including Jennifer Hudson and Common.

Meanwhile, Yeezy designer Kanye West attended the D.C. protest with his wife, Kim Kardashian. And Jennifer Lopez — a Guess ambassador who has previously collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti — sponsored buses to help young activists get to the capital for the march. Skechers spokeswoman Camila Cabello also took to social media to share that she would participate in the cause.

While not in D.C., designer Prabal Gurung made an impact from New York, partnering with the Skylight team, Bentley Meekers and FN’s sister pub Rolling Stone to create a temporary light installation with the words “Freedom From Fear” that can be seen from eastern Manhattan.

Others not in D.C. for the march took to social media to back the cause. Designers Kenneth Cole and Tory Burch tweeted support for the march — and last month Gucci made a $500,000 donation to the event.