Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo of Newborn Daughter, Reveals Name

The newest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan officially has a name.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, Kylie Jenner gave fans their first glimpse of her new baby girl with a photo simply captioned “stormi 👼🏽.” In the sweet shot, the 20-year-old’s newborn daughter looks to be sleeping in an adorable pink outfit while clutching her mom’s manicured thumb.

This comes after news broke of Stormi’s birth on Super Bowl Sunday. In a heartfelt post explaining why she kept her pregnancy hidden all these months, Jenner announced that she and boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, welcomed their little one on Feb. 1.

Furthermore, the lip-kit mogul released an emotional video the same day documenting the last nine months, giving insight into her journey to motherhood.

In the 11-minute long documentary-style video, Jenner shows off her first child’s already incredible closet featuring Air Jordans, Uggs, Yeezys and more.

According to E! News, a source shared that Jenner is already loving life at home with Stormi. “She feels like being a mom is her true calling and there’s nothing that’s ever felt so right,” the insider shared. “Bringing the baby home has been the greatest joy and most sacred experience; she is elated and overjoyed. Kylie felt so ready to meet the baby and had been counting down the weeks for what felt like forever. She can’t believe she’s finally here and in her arms and this journey is just the beginning.”