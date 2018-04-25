Ivanka Trump Responds to Kanye West’s Tweet Defending His ‘Love’ for President Donald Trump

Donald Trumpa and Kanye West in the lobby of Trump Tower in December of 2016.

Kanye West is known for being outspoken and has voiced his admiration for Trump is the past, so it’s no surprise that the rapper-turned-designer is commenting on the current U.S. president after returning to Twitter. And he has a supporter in first daughter Ivanka Trump.

In a tweet today, lifestyle brand entrepreneur Ivanka gave West’s support of President Donald Trump a simple endorsement, writing “#truth,” in response to his comments defending his “love” for her father.

West tweeted, “You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him.”

He also took issue with former president Barack Obama, writing, “Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed.” West added that the president and Apple CEO Tim Cook are “2 of my favorite people.”

Earlier in the day West showed fans his autographed Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat.

my MAGA hat is signed 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DrDHJybS8V — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

The rapper and Yeezy designer returned to Twitter last week after a long hiatus since May last year. West used the social media platform to take shots at Nike — suggesting the brand took inspiration for its upcoming M2K Tekno silhouette from his Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner.

The entertainer also dispensed advice to fans and teased prototypes of Yeezy footwear, some of which became fodder for internet memes on social networks.

2 of my favorite people — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

caption this photo pic.twitter.com/XjesMH9LMd — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

