Hope Hicks Resigns From White House, But Made a Stylish Arrival in a Mini Coatdress and Pumps for Russia Investigation

White House Communications Director Hope Hicks arrives to meet with the House Intelligence Committee in Washington. Rex Shutterstock

Hope Hicks is done with the Trump administration.

Known as one of the President Trump’s closest and most loyal aides, the 29-year-old former model revealed today that she has resigned from her post as White House communications director, and will leave in the coming weeks.

After hopping aboard Trump’s presidential campaign back in 2015 with no previous experience and resume in politics, it seems that Hicks feels her job is done. Still, she left a fashionable impression among her observers. “She told colleagues that she had accomplished what she felt she could with a job that made her one of the most powerful people in Washington,” a White House aide told the New York Times.

Hope Hicks wearing a navy ensemble. Rex Shutterstock

The news of her resignation comes just one day after Hicks, who wore a belted navy coatdress and black suede pumps for the occasion, faced questions from the House Intelligence Committee investigating potential Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential campaign.

During her time on the campaign trail and at the White House, Hicks memorably made waves when she wore a head-turning black tuxedo at Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe’s state banquet last fall. And in January, the former White House employee hit the World Economic Forum in a pair of taupe suede, thigh-high Stuart Weitzman boots.

Hope Hicks attending a state banquet at the Akasaka Palace, in Tokyo. Rex Shutterstock

Prior to her White House post, the Greenwich, Conn. native was hired by Ivanka Trump to work on her brand eponymous brand. From there, the former political novice was introduced to Donald Trump and was tapped to be the press secretary for his campaign in January 2015.

In a statement provided by the White House, Hope said, “There are no words to adequately express my gratitude to President Trump — I wish the President and his administration the very best as he continues to lead our country.”

Hope Hicks sporting black pumps. Rex Shutterstock