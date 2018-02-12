Gigi Hadid Hits Back at Body Shamers Who Say She’s Too Skinny

Gigi Hadid walks at Prabal Gurung's fall 2018 show. Rex Shutterstock

When you’re a fashion week runway staple like Gigi Hadid, chances are you have your fair share of front-row critics. After days of strutting at NYFW shows, from Jeremy Scott and Bottega Veneta to Prabal Gurung, the supermodel has found herself at the center of a social media firestorm of body shamers, some of whom even accused Hadid of a drug habit for looking “too skinny.”

Clapping back at her haters, the 22-year-old opened up about her health struggles on Twitter yesterday, particularly regarding Hashimoto’s disease, also known as chronic lymphocytic thyroiditis. The autoimmune disorder is the most common cause of hypothyroidism in the U.S. and leads to chronic inflammation with symptoms like fatigue, depression and unexplained weight gain.

For those of you so determined to come up w why my body has changed over the years, you may not know that when I started @ 17 I was not yet diagnosed w/Hashimoto’s disease; those of u who called me “too big for the industry” were seeing inflammation & water retention due to that. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 11, 2018

Over the last few years I’ve been properly medicated to help symptoms including those, as well as extreme fatigue, metabolism issues, body’s ability to retain heat, etc … I was also part of a holistic medical trial that helped my thyroid levels balance out. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 11, 2018

Although stress & excessive travel can also affect the body, I have always eaten the same, my body just handles it differently now that my health is better. I may be “too skinny” for u, honestly this skinny isn’t what I want to be, but I feel healthier internally and (cont) — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 11, 2018

(cont) am still learning and growing with my body everyday, as everyone is. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 11, 2018

I will not further explain the way my body looks, just as anyone, with a body type that doesnt suit ur “beauty” expectation, shouldnt have to. Not to judge others, but drugs are not my thing, stop putting me in that box just because u dont understand the way my body has matured. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 11, 2018

The model, who first revealed her battle with Hashimoto’s in December 2016 at Reebok’s #PerfectNever event, ended her body-positive statement with a plea to the online community to cut down on insensitive comments. “Please, as social media users and human beings in general, learn to have more empathy for others and know that you never really know the whole story,” she wrote. “Use your energy to life those that you admire rather than be cruel to those you don’t.”

A number of Hadid’s followers quickly showed her their support, including best friend and fellow model Kendall Jenner, with some also sharing their personal stories about body shaming.

