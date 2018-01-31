Top Democratic Women Are Wearing Black to State of the Union in Support of Time’s Up

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif. before the State of the Union. Rex Shutterstock

Black is certainly the color of the season. Lawmakers are showing their support for the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements by wearing black tonight at the president’s State of the Union Address.

Dozens of female Democratic legislators showed their solidarity against sexual harassment and assault Tuesday afternoon as they gathered for a photo in their black outfits ahead of Trump’s speech.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif. (C) with other House members wearing black. Rex Shutterstock

Women wearing black tonight include U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, who tweeted on Jan. 9: “By wearing black to this year’s #SOTU, the [House Democratic Women] are standing in solidarity with women across our nation to say: # TimesUp on sexual harassment in the workplace.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, wearing a black dress with black pointed pumps, was front and center in the photo.

Democratic members of the House pose for photographs. Rex Shutterstock

U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester also wore a black ensemble adorned with a Time’s Up pin to tonight’s speech.

Many women were also wearing red pins in honor of Recy Taylor, an Alabama woman who was raped by six white men in the 1940s. Oprah Winfrey talked passionately about Taylor — who spent decades fighting for justice — at the Golden Globes earlier this month. (Taylor died in December at age 97.)

The Time’s Up movement was introduced by hundreds of Hollywood actresses ahead of the Golden Globes earlier this month. A-list stars kicked off awards season by wearing black to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault.