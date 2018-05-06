British Royal Family Releases New Photos of Prince Louis

Kate Middleton and Prince William present the newest addition to the royal family on April 23.

Paparazzi shots aplenty exist of Prince Louis, taken on the steps outside St. Mary’s Hospital immediately after his birth. But the two first official shots of the prince — released yesterday by Kensington Palace — offer a closer look at the British royal family’s newest addition.

The first photograph was taken April 26, when the newborn was just three days old. In the shot, Prince Louis wears a white jumper as he sits atop a floral print blanket.

Prince Louis when he was three days old. CREDIT: Courtesy

In the second shot, taken on Princess Charlotte’s third birthday Wednesday, the young royal plants a sweet kiss on her baby brother’s brow as he sleeps. The princess is clad in a blue and white cardigan, with her hair pushed off her face.

Princess Charlotte plants a kiss on Prince Louis' head. CREDIT: Courtesy

“Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank members of the public for all of the kind messages they have received following the birth of Prince Louis and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday,” Kensington Palace announced.

Both photos were taken by the children’s mother, Kate Middleton, who has taken to releasing images of her children to celebrate important milestones in their lives, such as the first days of nursery school for both Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Prince William and Middleton welcomed Prince Louis April 23 and announced his full name, Louis Arthur Charles, April 27.

The British royal family has another momentous event on deck: the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19. The newborn prince will not be in attendance for the nuptials, however.

