Melania Trump & First Families Say Goodbye to Barbara Bush

American political families from both sides of the aisle gathered to pay tribute to the life of former first lady Barbara Bush today.

After a battle with illness, Bush chose to end medical treatment last week. She passed away at age 92 Tuesday, with her husband, former President George H.W. Bush, by her side at their Houston home.

Clockwise from top left: Laura Bush, George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The elder Bush president was joined by the rest of his famous family, including former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, who sported a black sheath dress for the occasion.

Barbara Bush CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Bush II’s daughter, Barbara — named after her grandmother — wore a sleeveless black dress with a flouncy skirt with ankle-strap sandals as she spoke before funeral goers at the family’s Houston church.

Melania Trump CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Melania Trump, wearing a black dress with puff sleeves, sat alongside Michelle and Barack Obama as they paid their respects to the former first lady.

Michelle and Barack Obama CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Hillary and Bill Clinton were also in attendance. The former Secretary of State opted for a black and white tweed jacket for the occasion.

Hillary and Bill Clinton CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

As first lady, Bush worked to increase literacy rates. She also is one of only two women to have both been both first lady and mother to a president.

Click through the gallery to see Barbara Bush’s style through the years.

