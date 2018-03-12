Amazon Sponsored Khloé Kardashian’s Baby Shower

Khloe Kardashian and the Kardashian-Jenner family at her baby shower. Instagram

Khloé Kardashian celebrated her baby shower this weekend, but the reality star’s extravagantly pink party is making headlines for an unexpected reason — its sponsor.

In a post she shared on Instagram, the future mom revealed that Amazon — specifically the Amazon Baby Registry — bankrolled the event at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, which saw a plethora of balloons, floral arrangements and animal-inspired decor that mimicked sister Kim Kardashian’s cherry blossom-themed baby shower in November. She added the #ad hashtag in her caption, thanking the retail giant for arranging the bash for her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s soon-to-arrive baby girl.

Khloe Kardashian’s party marked Amazon’s latest push toward retail dominion. The retailer aims to capitalize on the infant and toddler markets at a time when major toy retailer Toys “R” Us Inc. is struggling following its bankruptcy last fall.

Data from Statista compiled in 2016 revealed that Americans buy most of their toys and baby products from Amazon — at least when they’re shopping online. Amazon racked up an estimated $2.16 billion in annual digital sales, while Walmart came in at $1.29 billion, Toys “R” Us at $912 million and Target at $249 million.

