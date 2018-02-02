Gigi Hadid Strikes Every Pose Imaginable in Reebok Classics

View Slideshow Gigi Hadid in Reebok's spring '18 campaign. Courtesy of brand

Gigi Hadid has starred in plenty of shoe ad campaigns. And the model’s newest is for Reebok Classic, which released new images of the brand ambassador, shot by Russell James, for its “Always Classic” campaign today.

Images show Hadid against a magenta background, showing off her abs in a cropped long-sleeve T-shirt, blue sweatpants and gray Freestyle Hi kicks.

Gigi Hadid in Reebok Classic’s spring ’18 campaign. Courtesy of brand

The Freestyle Hi was the first Reebok fitness shoe for women in the 1980s, and it became a popular choice for women doing aerobics. But paired with a trendy cropped T-shirt, Hadid breathes fresh life into the style.

Reebok Freestyle Hi. Courtesy of brand

Reebok released the first images from its Always Classic campaign, which also stars other brand ambassadors Ariana Grande and Lil Yachty, on Jan. 18.

In a video accompanying the campaign, brand ambassadors talk about what “classic” means to them.”Classic isn’t stuck in the past; it’s now, and it’s hopefully something that will inspire the future,” Hadid explains.

In a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot, Hadid discusses the importance of remaining true to who you are. “I hope to stay true to myself,” she says. “My inner dialogue and things that make me Shehappy — I think that’s constant.”

She certainly embodies the now, as one of the top models in the business. And she’s not the only “It” models to partner with an athleticwear brand: her younger sister, Bella, is a Nike ambassador, and close friend Kendall Jenner works with Adidas.

