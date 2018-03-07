Jeff Bezos Is the First Person Worth More Than $100 Billion, According to Forbes

By /
Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos.
Rex Shutterstock

How many billionaires are there in the world?

According to Forbes, there are a record 2,208 billionaires from 72 countries and territories who have minted a total net worth of almost $9.1 trillion in 2018. And among the members of this elite group, one man stands out.

Related
Amazon Is Looking to Offer Checking Accounts, Report Says

Amazon.com Inc. CEO and founder Jeff Bezos has secured the No. 1 spot on Forbes‘ annual global billionaires list for the very first time, becoming the only person to amass a 12-figure fortune. He boasts an estimated wealth of about $112 billion after gaining more than $39 billion within the last year — the largest single-year growth on record. (His real-time net worth is reported to be a whopping $127.3 billion.)

The tech guru is now ahead of Microsoft Corp. magnate Bill Gates, who ranks second with $90 billion — marking the biggest gap between the top two positions on the Forbes list since 2001. Bezos owns a 16 percent stake of the retail giant’s e-commerce site, Amazon.com, which has seen rising shares since the beginning of the year.

Recently, Amazon has made a marked push toward retail dominion. Last week, the company announced that it was opening up its Fulfillment by Amazon program to thousands of third-party vendors in Australia — less than a month after reports surfaced that it was planning to roll out Shipping with Amazon, a package delivery service that will directly compete with FedEx and UPS.

Other notable names that made the Forbes list were President Donald Trump, whose fortune has fallen by about $400 million since he entered office, to $3.1 billion, and Zara mogul Amancio Ortega, who earned his title as the wealthiest retailer in the world, with $70 billion.

Want more?

Amazon Posts Blockbuster Q4 — But Where Does Fashion Fit In?

Power 100: The Most Influential Designers, Influencers and Leaders in the Shoe Industry