Justine Skye Reveals the One Shoe Trend She Wants to Go Away

View Slideshow Skye photographed at London Fashion Week, February 2017. Rex Shutterstock

Brooklyn-born and bred Justine Skye is educating the masses on her roots by way of “Ultraviolet,” her debut album that was released today. “A lot of people don’t know that I’m from Brooklyn, so [that’s] something I wanted people to get the vibe of through the music and the style of it. Don’t ever get it twisted — I’m from the East Coast,” she told Footwear News regarding the guiding inspiration for the record.

Cover art for “Ultraviolet.” Courtesy of FYI Brand Group

The name “Ultraviolet” is an obvious nod to her purple locks, a signature of hers that she comprehensively defines as “sporty.” Athletic apparel took a backseat for the Puma ambassador when it came to her album art, however, which was heavily influenced by staples of the ’90s era.

Skye wears Fenty x Puma heels at the 31st FNAAs. Rex Shutterstock

The unapologetic sultriness, risqué fashion and brazen lyrics pioneered by Foxy Brown commanded attention in her heyday, which Skye reflects in the present. “My main inspiration was ’90s Naomi [Campbell] and Foxy Brown. You can see the fur jacket [and] vintage Dior shades,” she explained. “From the images I put out, the whole theme is very Brooklyn girl.”

Foxy Brown wears Gucci on the Soul Train Awards red carpet in 1998. Rex Shutterstock

Fast-forward to 2018 and the 22-year-old singer now turns to other muses for her everyday aesthetic. In addition to Rihanna and Cher (who is her “body goals”), Skye keeps an eye on style consultant Aleali May. “She’s so fly. She knows how to balance that tomboy [with] sexy,” Skye said. “Not many females get to make their own sneakers. It’s very dope that she got to make her own Jordans.”

Justine Skye attends the Kith Basel party in Miami, December 2017. Rex Shutterstock

While those sneakers get the stamp of approval from the young singer, there’s one shoe trend not quite making the cut: “Kitten heels need to go away 1,000 percent. Every time I see one of my friends in a kitten heel, I just want to break the heel off.”

Her album is available for purchase on her official website, and you can see more of Skye’s style by clicking through the gallery of some of her top looks.

