3 West Coast Influencers Who Make Motherhood Look Chic

All this week, FN has been highlighting some of the most influential moms in the fashion industry.

While New York is certainly a hub for many of these women, L.A. also has plenty of social-savvy Hollywood moms. And some influencers have also carved out a niche in fashion and footwear while also raising kids. Read on to find about more about them.

Chiara Ferragni, Designer and mega-influencer

Chiara Ferragni CREDIT: Instagram

Chiara Ferragni has spent the past few months on maternity leave in her adopted city with newborn son Leone, planning

matching outfits (like Nirvana T-shirts and Converse high-tops). No doubt she’ll be back in the fashion mix soon, working on her eponymous fashion brand, which has grown rapidly to encompass women’s shoes, accessories and apparel — and even sneaker styles for kids.

Chriselle Lim, Blogger and Cinc Studios founder

Chriselle Lim CREDIT: Instagram

Chriselle Lim first catapulted to fame with her candid YouTube series about the realities of beauty and fashion. And the influencer — and branding consultant — continues to openly share her life with fans on a range of platforms, such as Instagram, where her #OOTDs often include mini-me versions on her daughter, Chloe.

Ashleigh Dempster, Akid founder

Ashleigh Dempster CREDIT: Shane McCauley

When it comes to marketing for their hip Akid shoe label, Ashleigh Dempster and her husband, Matt George, keep it authentic. Their sons, Jasper and Stone, are two of many tots featured on the brand’s Instagram feed, which has become the social outlet for cool kids and kicks alike. The boys also influence the designs. In an interview last year with FN, Dempster said, “The boys are my toughest critics. They will be the first to tell me if a shoe is uncomfortable or hard to get on.”