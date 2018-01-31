Paris Hilton Transforms into Kim Kardashian West to Model Yeezy Season 6

Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian West arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live wearing Yeezy.
Splash News

If you’re Kanye West, you’re always looking to one-up yourself. The rapper-turned-record producer-turned-fashion designer has made a name for himself across industries, and his latest Yeezy venture is no exception. Case in point: For his brand’s Season 6 lookbook, West took advertising to a whole new level by employing famous friends and It girls to model pieces from his collection in wife Kim Kardashian’s likeness — one of whom happens to be the reality star’s former employer, Paris Hilton.

So much fun being a #KimClone in the new #YeezySeason6 campaign. 🔥

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

Making rounds on Instagram, Hilton was captured in head-to-toe Yeezy — even trading in her blonde locks for Kardashian’s waist-length platinum strands — in a post that harkens back to the paparazzi-style images of the reality star when she was photographed on an errand run in Los Angeles last December. Kardashian wore looks from Yeezy’s latest collection as she sipped on a smoothie, grabbed ice cream at McDonald’s and stepped out with 2-year-old son, Saint West.

Yeezy Season 6

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Other influencers who were made over in Kardashian’s likeness include Clermont twins Shannon and Shannade, Yeezy-favorite model Amina Blue and Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. See the other Kardashian look-alikes here:

#YEEZYSEASON6

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

#YEEZYSEASON6

A post shared by SAMI MIRÓ (@samimiro) on

#YEEZYSEASON6

A post shared by I AM THE INFLUENCE (@amina.blue) on

#YEEZYSEASON6

A post shared by Kristen Noel Crawley (@kristennoelcrawley) on

#YEEZYSEASON6

A post shared by ⚡️ A R ⚡️ (@abigailratchford) on

#yeezyseason6 #sarahsnyder

A post shared by Sarah (@sarahfuckingsnyder) on

#YEEZYSEASON6

A post shared by SIERRA SKYE (@sierraaaskyee) on

#YEEZYSEASON6

A post shared by Shannon and Shannade Clermont (@clermonttwins) on

