Paris Hilton Transforms into Kim Kardashian West to Model Yeezy Season 6

If you’re Kanye West, you’re always looking to one-up yourself. The rapper-turned-record producer-turned-fashion designer has made a name for himself across industries, and his latest Yeezy venture is no exception. Case in point: For his brand’s Season 6 lookbook, West took advertising to a whole new level by employing famous friends and It girls to model pieces from his collection in wife Kim Kardashian’s likeness — one of whom happens to be the reality star’s former employer, Paris Hilton.
Making rounds on Instagram, Hilton was captured in head-to-toe Yeezy — even trading in her blonde locks for Kardashian’s waist-length platinum strands — in a post that harkens back to the paparazzi-style images of the reality star when she was photographed on an errand run in Los Angeles last December. Kardashian wore looks from Yeezy’s latest collection as she sipped on a smoothie, grabbed ice cream at McDonald’s and stepped out with 2-year-old son, Saint West.
Other influencers who were made over in Kardashian’s likeness include Clermont twins Shannon and Shannade, Yeezy-favorite model Amina Blue and Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. See the other Kardashian look-alikes here:
