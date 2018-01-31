Paris Hilton Transforms into Kim Kardashian West to Model Yeezy Season 6

Kim Kardashian West arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live wearing Yeezy. Splash News

If you’re Kanye West, you’re always looking to one-up yourself. The rapper-turned-record producer-turned-fashion designer has made a name for himself across industries, and his latest Yeezy venture is no exception. Case in point: For his brand’s Season 6 lookbook, West took advertising to a whole new level by employing famous friends and It girls to model pieces from his collection in wife Kim Kardashian’s likeness — one of whom happens to be the reality star’s former employer, Paris Hilton.

Making rounds on Instagram, Hilton was captured in head-to-toe Yeezy — even trading in her blonde locks for Kardashian’s waist-length platinum strands — in a post that harkens back to the paparazzi-style images of the reality star when she was photographed on an errand run in Los Angeles last December. Kardashian wore looks from Yeezy’s latest collection as she sipped on a smoothie, grabbed ice cream at McDonald’s and stepped out with 2-year-old son, Saint West.

Yeezy Season 6 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 1, 2017 at 9:28am PST

Other influencers who were made over in Kardashian’s likeness include Clermont twins Shannon and Shannade, Yeezy-favorite model Amina Blue and Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. See the other Kardashian look-alikes here:

#YEEZYSEASON6 A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on Jan 30, 2018 at 4:35pm PST

#YEEZYSEASON6 A post shared by SAMI MIRÓ (@samimiro) on Jan 30, 2018 at 3:28pm PST

#YEEZYSEASON6 A post shared by I AM THE INFLUENCE (@amina.blue) on Jan 30, 2018 at 3:05pm PST

#YEEZYSEASON6 A post shared by Kristen Noel Crawley (@kristennoelcrawley) on Jan 30, 2018 at 3:13pm PST

#YEEZYSEASON6 A post shared by ⚡️ A R ⚡️ (@abigailratchford) on Jan 30, 2018 at 3:43pm PST

#yeezyseason6 #sarahsnyder A post shared by Sarah (@sarahfuckingsnyder) on Jan 30, 2018 at 9:33pm PST

#YEEZYSEASON6 A post shared by SIERRA SKYE (@sierraaaskyee) on Jan 30, 2018 at 4:24pm PST

#YEEZYSEASON6 A post shared by Shannon and Shannade Clermont (@clermonttwins) on Jan 30, 2018 at 4:52pm PST

Want more?

Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian & More Celebrities Who Love the ‘Ugly’ Sneaker Trend

The Celebrities You Might Not Have Known Who Are Actually Big Yeezy Sneaker Fans