This ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Reality Star Is Getting a Line of Shoes

Sonja Morgan of "The Real Housewives of New York" Courtesy of Sonja Morgan

Sonja Morgan, star of “The Real Housewives of New York City,” has lots on her agenda these days. In addition to getting ready for the debut of the show’s 10th season, she has been busy trying her hand at shoe design.

Morgan has partnered with French Sole New York for a capsule collection for fall ’18 that will include a range of eight styles built off the brand’s signature ballet styles. “Even though it’s [ballerina] a classic shoe, it’s very sexy,” said Morgan. “With ballets, you can change the heel a bit, change the toe cleavage or change a buckle.”

The reality star’s no stranger to fashion. She currently has her own apparel and accessories label, Sonja Morgan New York, and was eager step into the shoe game. “I have been a huge fan of French Sole,” said Morgan about the store in her New York neighborhood of the Upper East Side. “Both my daughter and I wear them. So, when I had the opportunity to have a capsule collection I jumped at it.”

Sonja Morgan Maison styles for French Sole New York. Courtesy of brand

According to Morgan, she has a personal shoe wardrobe of 300 styles that include brands such as Tod’s sneakers, Manolo Blahnik, Christin Louboutin, Ralph Lauren and Stuart Weitzman. They’re housed in her five-story home that she admits is packed tight with footwear.

French Sole Fs/NY Sonja Morgan. Courtesy of brand

The FS/NY Sonja Morgan collection includes classic flats, loafer slippers and ballet styles with a low heel. It will retail from $160 – $265 and will be available for sale in June.

