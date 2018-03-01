How These Footwear Brands Are Making Moves in Makeup

Makeup products. Shutterstock

While Kylie Jenner if busy building a billion dollar cosmetics company, Rihanna is not far behind with her own Fenty Beauty sales. Other influencers who are giving it a go in the makeup category also includes Kim Kardashian and Jessica Alba, so it’s no surprise that major players in the fashion and footwear industry are looking to take the leap.

It’s simple: beauty is certainly booming and brands are looking to get in on the action — specifically shoe brands.

Christian Louboutin, for example, launched his beauty business venture in 2014 with nail polishes and has since released lipsticks, fragrances, eyeliner and mascara. Now, Louboutin is looking to expand even further with a signed licensing agreement for the beauty category with Spain’s Puig beauty and fashion company, according to WWD.

Whether or not brands are actually launching their own makeup line, like Louboutin, they are at least skimming the surface by teaming up with cosmetic companies for collaborations in order to cast wider net in audience and appeal.

For instance, Reebok has an ongoing partnership with Face Stockholm featuring apparel and sneakers inspired by the makeup label’s current color palettes.

Puma is the latest to hop on the beauty train as well.

Last November, Mac Cosmetics took to Instagram and posted a cryptic video announcing an upcoming collab with the athletic brand. “Your favourite hues take a big step in a whole new direction,” Mac wrote. While no other news has been reported, the collaboration in whatever form it make take, could be dropping any day now.

Puma is also hosting an activation during this year’s BeautyCon in New York, which takes place on April 21-22.

Speaking of BeautyCon, Nike took part in the summit in Los Angeles last August with it’s Nike Air Society pop-up. Attendees were able to customize sneakers, browse makeup by Milk, and get their nails done with four colors of exclusive Nike Nail polish.

Moschino’s Jeremy Scott is yet another fashion figure who has ventured into beauty. The designer launched a collection this month with Mac. The line stays true to Scott’s aesthetic and is made up of a boombox-shaped eyeshadow palette consisting of 29 shades, a lip palette in the form a tap cassette, and cheek palette packaged as a CD.