Brand Ambassador Howie Long Appears in Skechers Super Bowl 2018 Commercial

Howie Long. Courtesy of Skechers.

“It’s like first class for your feet,” Howie Long says, breathing a sigh of relief as he sits in, well, first class, on an airplane wearing Skechers wide-fit sneakers.

The legendary NFL Hall of Fame defensive end, who added Sketchers brand ambassador to his résumé in 2016, stars in the footwear company’s new commercial for their Wide Fit Sport shoe during the first quarter of Super Bowl LII.

“Howie has been staying comfortable wearing Skechers Wide Fit shoes on-set and on the sidelines covering the NFL on Fox for the last two seasons,” said Skechers president Michael Greenberg. “He has a ring to show for his success winning in the Super Bowl, and we’re thrilled to help him stay comfortable on the Skechers team a few decades later.”

Shot on an airplane, the commercial aims to highlight the relaxed comfort of Skechers wide-fit sneakers, featuring air-cooled memory foam.

In the first 15 seconds of the ad, which you can watch below, the 58-year-old is shown sitting in an uncomfortable middle seat before getting upgraded. “This is what I feel like when I wear regular shoes — cramped and uncomfortable,” the 6’5” former Raider says into the camera.

In the clip, Long can be seen sporting a pair of navy low-top sneakers with crisp white soles and laces.

Want more?

Howie Long Talks Skechers Sponsorship & Super Bowl LI Predictions

Gisele Bundchen Wears Ugg Boots Ahead of Super Bowl LII

J-Lo Takes the Stage in Glittering Timberlands & A-Rod’s Number at Pre-Super Bowl Concert