Allbirds Launches Shake Shack Sneaker Collection

Hope you’re hungry.

Indie brand Allbirds, known for its offering of eco-friendly footwear, is partnering with popular burger chain Shake Shack for a one-day limited-edition collaboration taking place today in New York’s Madison Square Park from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Allbirds will take up residence at the original Shake Shack location in the park, where customers can snag a pair of Allbirds x Shake Shack Tree Runner Shoes, complete with a burger and shake. The single unisex style is made from sustainably harvested eucalyptus trees and features Shake Shack’s burger logo and green color palette.

While the shoe-burger connection may not seem obvious, according to the two companies, they each adhere to similar business principles of offering high-level ingredients and materials, while supporting small enterprises.

For $100, consumers not only get the shoe but also a 3-pack lace kit and Hokey Pokey Shake, a blend of vanilla frozen custard and honeycomb candy and chocolate, topped with cream and toffee. The custom flavor was developed by Shake Shack’s culinary director, Mark Rosati, as an ode to the nostalgic ice cream of New Zealand, Allbird’s homeland.

The eatery will also feature a custom installation by street artist Eric Rieger, known for his elaborate and nondestructive work, to bring Allbirds’ Tree collection experience to life.

