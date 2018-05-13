Supermodel Chanel Iman Announces Pregnancy

Mother’s Day is here — and Chanel Iman is using the day to announce her own impending motherhood.

Iman took to social media today to announce that she and husband Sterling Shepard — who plays in the NFL — are expecting their first child.

The model shared a black and white shot of herself wearing a white sweater and jeans while cupping her stomach, captioning the image, “Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you. As I approach motherhood I want to wish a Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers and mommies to be ❤.”

Iman also posted a shot of Shepard kissing her stomach while both wore baggy jeans and Calvin Klein underwear, going barefoot for the shoot.

“We both are blessed in many different ways, that our love has created a wonderful new life and can’t wait for this ultimate blessing to arrive. We thank God for allowing us this opportunity to become parents and can’t wait to hold our baby in our arms!,” she captioned the second shot.

The 27-year-old shared another image of herself in a partially unbuttoned button-down shirt, writing, “Our fairytale continues as we wait for the birth of our baby. As our love grows each day, [Sterling] and I can’t wait to share it with our little one.”

Iman and Shepard married in March after becoming engaged just four months earlier. This is the couple’s first child.

