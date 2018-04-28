Kim Kardashian Throws Chrissy Teigen Surprise Baby Shower

Kim Kardashian threw pal Chrissy Teigen a surprise baby shower last night — and the party was as star-studded as you might guess.

For the occasion, Teigen sported a silky blue dress with black-thigh high boots. Although she is due in June — she is expecting a boy with husband John Legend — Teigen opted for high heels.

The model went shoeless at one point in the night, taking her heels off as she lounged on the counter in the kitchen, eating cake.

Meanwhile, Legend played piano for guests while wearing a pale pink cardigan sweater and dark pants. The Grammy-winning artist completed his stylish look with black and white sneakers.

Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, kept things comfortable in a T-shirt and sweatpants. The Yeezy designer opted for sneakers from his own label, choosing Yeezy Wave Runner 700s for the event.

Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch Kris Jenner went for a stylish monochromatic look, wearing head-to-toe black with a blazer, tight-fitting pants and sneakers.

Although West and Legend had gotten into a public confrontation on social media — a series of celebrities, including first daughter Ivanka Trump and Chance the Rapper, took to Twitter to comment on West’s support of President Donald Trump — the pair were all smiles at the event.

“We got love. Agree to disagree,” West captioned a selfie of the pair.

