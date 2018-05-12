Khloé Kardashian Shares First Image of Daughter True

In true Kardashian-Jenner fashion, Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram today to share the first photo showing off her newborn daughter, True.

True — Kardashian’s first child with NBA player Tristan Thompson — turns 1 month old today.

In the first full look at the baby, she wears a white onesie as Kardashian cradles her and says, “Happy 1 month old, mama. I love you, pretty girl” The video features a cute flower filter.

💕Happy One Month True 💕 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 12, 2018 at 5:37am PDT

The 33-year-old has remained relatively silent on social media since True’s birth, posting mostly links to new content on her app as well as an update on True’s name and a happy birthday message to older sister Kourtney.

A month after giving birth, the stylish star is ready to start shedding the baby weight. She posted about her weight loss plan just days ago — but fitness has been a focus of Kardashian’s for a while.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star often sports athleticwear, choosing sneakers from brands like Nike, APL and family favorite Yeezy, the brand designed by Kim Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West.

True has two cousins who are close in age to her: Kim’s daughter, Chicago, who was born in January, and Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, who was born in February.

Want more?

Khloé Kardashian Gives Birth to a Baby Girl With Tristan Thompson by Her Side

Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Shows Baby Bump in Nude Slip Dress and Swaps Yeezy Heels for Comfy Sneakers

Kim Kardashian Goes for Gold in Versace With Crosses on the 2018 Met Gala Red Carpet