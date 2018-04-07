Blue Ivy Already Has Her Own Stylist

Blue Ivy is a 6-year old with enviable red carpet style — and as it turns out, the daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z has some professional help with her wardrobe.

Blue is styled by Manuel A. Mendez, who has been a employee at Beyoncé’s company, Parkwood Entertainment, since 2009. In addition to working as Blue’s personal shopper and stylist, Mendez serves as a personal assistant to the “Singles Ladies” singer.

Despite her young age, Blue has already made a big statement on the red carpet. Her most recent memorable look came at the Wearable Art Gala last month. Blue wore a golden dress inspired by the “Black Panther” movie and Ruby and Bloom sandals (her mother opted for a similar golden dress and Jimmy Choo shoes, while her father chose a sharp suit).

But Blue’s daring red carpet looks extend beyond the Wearable Art Gala: She made a splash at the 2016 MTV VMAs in a tulle dress paired with sneakers, and she’s sported stylish tuxedos in bold colors at other events.

Blue Ivy wearing a tulle dress and Giuseppe Zanotti Junior sneakers at the 2016 MTV VMAs. CREDIT: REX Shutterstock

Off the red carpet, Blue’s style is just as chic. Beyoncé’s Instagram account is filled with mommy-and-me pictures of her and Blue, with Blue often sporting pint-sized versions of the luxurious pieces worn by her mother.

Beyoncé wearing a Gucci dress with daughter Blue Ivy, who is wearing a Gucci dress and Converse sneakers. CREDIT: Beyoncé.com

Meanwhile, Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 9-month-old twins, Rumi and Sir, are too young to hit the red carpet with mom and dad. But the twins may well use Mendez — or another stylist — when they get a bit older.

