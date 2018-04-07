Blue Ivy Already Has Her Own Stylist

Blue Ivy is a 6-year old with enviable red carpet style — and as it turns out, the daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z has some professional help with her wardrobe.
Blue is styled by Manuel A. Mendez, who has been a employee at Beyoncé’s company, Parkwood Entertainment, since 2009. In addition to working as Blue’s personal shopper and stylist, Mendez serves as a personal assistant to the “Singles Ladies” singer.
Despite her young age, Blue has already made a big statement on the red carpet. Her most recent memorable look came at the Wearable Art Gala last month. Blue wore a golden dress inspired by the “Black Panther” movie and Ruby and Bloom sandals (her mother opted for a similar golden dress and Jimmy Choo shoes, while her father chose a sharp suit).
But Blue’s daring red carpet looks extend beyond the Wearable Art Gala: She made a splash at the 2016 MTV VMAs in a tulle dress paired with sneakers, and she’s sported stylish tuxedos in bold colors at other events.
Off the red carpet, Blue’s style is just as chic. Beyoncé’s Instagram account is filled with mommy-and-me pictures of her and Blue, with Blue often sporting pint-sized versions of the luxurious pieces worn by her mother.
Meanwhile, Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 9-month-old twins, Rumi and Sir, are too young to hit the red carpet with mom and dad. But the twins may well use Mendez — or another stylist — when they get a bit older.
Want more?
Beyoncé Rocks Tom Ford’s Disco-Inspired Spike Heels With a Romantic Dress
Beyoncé Goes Bargain Shopping at Target in Frilly Heels With Blue Ivy