Will Smith Parodies Son Jaden’s ‘Icon’ Music Video in Slippers

Will and Jaden Smith at an event in December. Rex Shutterstock

Will Smith may have only joined Instagram two months ago, but already he has one of the most hilarious grids around, from his duck faces to his amazingly candid videos.

In his most recent post, the “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” star paid tribute to his youngest son, Jaden Smith — whose album SYRE reached 100 million streams on Spotify — by recreating the opening scene to the music video for his hit song “Icon.”

In the original video, which has garnered over 40 million views, the 19-year-old shows off impressive gold chains around his neck, grills and white New Balance skate sneakers — his go-tos before switching to a pair of future-inspired Louis Vuitton spring ’18 kicks.

In Will’s version, the proud father of three reps a similar look, but instead of patched denim and New Balances, he hilariously goes for athletic shorts paired with white socks and black slippers.

At the end of the minute-long clip, where his grills fall out mid-rap, the 49-year-old star gives a sweet shoutout to his son. “J-diggy,” he yells. “I’m proud of you baby! 100 million streams!”

“It is a Delicious Gift to a Parent to Admire his children. Keep Doin’ You!” he added in the caption.

Jaden Smith wearing New Balance Pro Court 213 mid skate shoes in Paris in October. Splash

Watch Jaden’s full music video, below.