Tracee Ellis Ross Opens the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards With Unforgettable Line About Shoes

The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards got off to an inspirational start — the red carpet was abuzz with talk of the #MeToo women’s movement, only women lined up to present the acting categories and “Black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross kicked off the show recalling her aspirations as a child. “When I was a girl, I dreamt of growing up and being a courageous woman who could use my voice for important issues that affect all of us . . . and have a lot of shoes” said the star.

“I am happy to report that both are true,” she told the camera. “I utilize my agency and my voice for equity and justice in our industry and beyond, and I have a lot of shoes. I have a lot of shoes. I am Tracee Ellis Ross, and I am an actor.” Nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series as part of “Black-ish,” the 45-year-old actress wore Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pump in Iridescent white patent leather.

Tracee Ellis Ross wearing Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Louboutin is a favorite for Ellis Ross, who has a penchant for designer shoes and dresses. In fact, heels have been a thing for her since the age of 3.

“One of my earliest memories — there’s a photo of it, which is why I can remember it — I am naked, carrying my stuffed animal Tweety Bird, I was 3, wearing my mom’s high heels and my foot is taking up about an eighth of the shoe and I’m standing there in her shoes on her shag carpet, looking like, ‘Yeah, this is where your life is going,’ ” the star told FN in an interview in 2016.

