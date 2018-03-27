Serena Williams Shares an Emotional Look at Motherhood, Building Her Brand in HBO Documentary

Serena Williams had an incredible 2017. After winning her seventh Australian Open last January and garnering a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam tennis title, the Nike athlete welcomed her first child, a daughter, with Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian in September. Two months later, Williams tied the knot with the entrepreneur at a star-studded ceremony in New Orleans, where she danced the night away in custom crystalized Nike Cortez sneakers.

Now more intimate moments of her life will be shared in a five-part documentary premiering on May 2 airing on HBO Sports. The cable network has partnered with IMG on “Being Serena,” which follows the tennis star’s life in detail over the past year as well as her journey returning to the court.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Mar 26, 2018 at 7:55am PDT

Getting real in the trailer, the four-time Olympic gold medalist opens up about pregnancy complications, putting pressure on herself, and her commitment to being the best in tennis.

“I don’t know if there’s anything left for me in tennis,” she says in the documentary. “But I’m not done yet.”

Related News Happy Birthday, Mariah Carey: 6 of Her Craziest Shoe Moments to Celebrate Selena Gomez's Church Outfit Comes With an Emotional Statement

The docuseries also explores other parts of her career, including fashion ventures.

“HBO is honored to work with Serena Williams on such a personal project,” said Peter Nelson, executive vice president of its sports channel. “Even though she has been in the spotlight since her teenage years, Serena continues to capture the imagination. With our partners at IMG, we look forward to giving viewers a revealing behind-the-scenes portrait of her life on and off the court.”

The 36-year-old — who appeared on the cover of Vogue’s February issue with her mini-me, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. — is slated to return to the game this spring to compete in her first Grand Slam event of the year at the French Open in late May.

Watch the teaser trailer for the series below.